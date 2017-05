NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot during a robbery attempt in North Nashville Wednesday night.

It happened near Wheless Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was shot in the thigh and is expected to be OK.

No suspect description was released and police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information was released.