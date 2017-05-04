Police: Man arrested after saying he had bomb in carry-on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested at Nashville International Airport on Wednesday night after allegedly telling a flight attendant there was a bomb in his carry-on bag.

According to an emailed statement from Southwest Airlines about the incident, a passenger “made a comment to one of our flight attendants prior to takeoff that caused a security concern.”

According to a Metro police arrest affidavit, that passenger was 30-year-old Zackery Dean of Bailey, Colorado.

He was onboard Southwest flight 465, bound for Denver, when he reportedly stated he had a bomb inside his carry-on luggage.

His bag was reportedly searched, but nothing was found.

Southwest said Dean was asked to deplane and then met by security before police arrested him.

Dean’s arrest affidavit stated that seven other passengers got off the plane, fearful of continuing on-board the flight.

According to the airlines, the plane continued on to Denver but arrived an hour and a half late.

Dean was charged with filing a false report and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $17,500 and he is first court appearance was set for Friday.