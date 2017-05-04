PHOTOS: International Firefighters’ Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday, May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day.
News 2 would like to celebrate and honor our Middle Tennessee fire departments for their dedication to the protection of life and property.
International Firefighters’ Day
International Firefighters’ Day x
Latest Galleries
-
Arrests in Jalen Johnson case
-
Damerial Jones, Dontae Thomas, and Randolph Newsom
-
Nashville drug bust
-
Stolen items recovered from Smyrna home
-
8 arrested in Murfreesboro drug bust
-
Music Row crash injures 4
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom