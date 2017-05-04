News 2 celebrates International Firefighters’ Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday, May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day.

News 2 would like to celebrate and honor our Middle Tennessee fire departments for their dedication to the protection of life and property.

May 4 is the feast day of St Florian, the patron saint of firefighters. St Florian was the first known commander of one firefighting squad in the Roman Empire. He lost his life, as well as those of his colleagues, for protecting the same humane ideas which firefighters all over the world share even today.

International Firefighters’ Day is a day to show support for all firefighters worldwide, remember those lost or injured in the line of duty and say thank you!

For more information about International Firefighters’ Day, click here.

International Firefighters’ Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Franklin Fire Department DeKalb County Fire Department DeKalb County Fire Department Murfreesboro Fire Department Murfreesboro Fire Department MTSU Engine 3 Murfreesboro Fire Department Celebration Under the Stars at McKnight Park. photo by Jim Davis/Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Portland Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Hopkinsville Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department Brentwood Fire Department McMinnville Fire Department Smyrna Fire Department Smyrna Fire Department Smyrna Fire Department Smyrna Fire Department Smyrna Fire Department Mt. Juliet Fire Department