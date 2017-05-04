News 2 celebrates International Firefighters’ Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday, May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day.
News 2 would like to celebrate and honor our Middle Tennessee fire departments for their dedication to the protection of life and property.
May 4 is the feast day of St Florian, the patron saint of firefighters. St Florian was the first known commander of one firefighting squad in the Roman Empire. He lost his life, as well as those of his colleagues, for protecting the same humane ideas which firefighters all over the world share even today.
International Firefighters’ Day is a day to show support for all firefighters worldwide, remember those lost or injured in the line of duty and say thank you!
For more information about International Firefighters’ Day, click here.
International Firefighters’ Day
International Firefighters’ Day x
Latest Galleries
-
Arrests in Jalen Johnson case
-
Damerial Jones, Dontae Thomas, and Randolph Newsom
-
Nashville drug bust
-
Stolen items recovered from Smyrna home
-
8 arrested in Murfreesboro drug bust
-
Music Row crash injures 4
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom
-
Girl takes 2 best friends to prom