NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Tennessee Titan and subject of the hit film “Blind Side” is accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville.

Metro police told News 2 the incident with Michael Oher happened on April 14 near Eighth Avenue South and Wedgewood.

Details about exactly what happened weren’t immediately known, but Oher was cited with misdemeanor assault.

