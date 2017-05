NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was stabbed several times south of downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

It happened near Second Avenue South and Lafayette Street just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 the suspect tried to rob the victim and stabbed him when he wouldn’t comply.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.

No solid suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.