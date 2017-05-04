Man shot multiple times in another shooting near MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yet another shooting has taken place on Greenland Drive near Middle Tennessee State University’s campus.

Police said it happened at 1:50 p.m. at the Woods at Greenland apartments in the courtyard area.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times. He was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Neither the victim’s name nor condition has been released at this time.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male who is 6 feet tall with a thin build, short hair, wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, and black coat.

Detectives are on scene speaking with witnesses and processing evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

Thursday’s shooting is among several that have happened in recent weeks near MTSU’s campus, with at least two happening at or near the same apartment complex. Two people were arrested in those two shootings last week, and another man was injured in a separate shooting on the other side of campus last Saturday.