NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man escaped his burning Old Hickory home thanks to his smoke detectors early Thursday morning.

The call went out around 3:30 a.m. of a home on fire on Hadley’s Bend Boulevard.

Fire officials told News 2 the homeowner was awakened by his smoke alarm and ran out of the house to call 911.

It took nearly 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.