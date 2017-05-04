Ex-Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold to be sentenced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Rutherford County Robert Arnold is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

Federal indictments accused Arnold and others of scheming to profit off the sale of electronic cigarettes at the Rutherford County jail

Arnold pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion earlier this year. Each carries a five- to 20-year sentence, as well as a $250,000 fine and he has been jailed since last fall.

It is still unknown where Arnold will serve his time after being sentenced.

John Vanderveer, who has also pleaded guilty in the case, will be sentenced in early September.

