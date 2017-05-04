Dolly Parton gives wildfire victims $5,000 as final My People Fund check

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thursday was the last day for checks distribution for the My People Fund.

A spokesperson from the Dollywood Foundation said $5,000 checks were given out, instead of $1,000, as in previous months.

Dolly Parton is expected to make an announcement Friday about what will be done with the remaining money from the My People Fund.

PHOTOS: Wildfires in East Tennessee

Parton committed to giving $1,000 per month for up to six months.

She raised more than $9 million for Sevier County families during a telethon, helping hundreds of families.

Any resident who lost their primary home in the wildfires qualified.

Click here for complete coverage of the wildfires.