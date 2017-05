MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Mt. Juliet early Thursday afternoon.

It happened at an outbuilding on Davis Drive.

Tyler Chandelier with Mt. Juliet police said everyone has been evacuated from the barn.

It was reported that rabbits and pigs could be inside the barn still.

Davis Drive is closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.