Couple wanted for burglarizing Hermitage home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man and woman who burglarized a Hermitage home Monday afternoon.
According to a release, the male suspect got into the home on Lumberjack Road through a window around noon.
Electronics and jewelry were stolen from the home before the pair fled in a silver or gray four-door sedan, possibly a Ford.
The man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with jeans and the woman has brown hair.
The two are suspects in an attempted break-in Tuesday afternoon at a home on Fitzpatrick Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
