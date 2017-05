CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is hoping the public can help identify two women suspected of burglarizing a car.

A stolen ATM card was then used to purchase over $1,000 in merchandise.

They reportedly left the store in what appears to be a small silver SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the women or car is asked to please contact Detective Joe Shrum at 931-648-0656, ext. 5391 or call the TIPSLINE 931-645-8277.