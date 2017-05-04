Clarksville officer uses Google Maps to find lost boy’s home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville police officer helped a lost boy find his way home by using Google Maps.

According to a release, Officer Krill Annikov responded to a concerned citizen’s call about an 11-year-old walking too close to the road on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The officer found the child who said he was trying to find his way home because he was lost.

The boy, who lives with his grandmother, said he didn’t know his address or phone number and he had followed a cat into woods near his home.

Police said the boy knew the name of a park near his home, so Officer Annikov was able to use Google Maps to track down where he lives.

He was taken home and reunited with his family.