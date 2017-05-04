Casey Moreland pleads not guilty, requests to visit mother in Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Davidson County General Sessions judge Casey Moreland has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

Moreland was to appear in court this Monday to be arraigned but he no longer will after entering his plea.

He remains under house arrest, per the conditions of his release from custody, but filed a motion asking to be able to visit his mother.

Court documents say Moreland’s mother is elderly, ill, and currently in hospice care at her home in Winslow, Indiana.

The former judge is asking to be allowed to visit her from Friday, May 12 to Saturday, May 13 with his wife and sister by car. His request indicates he would stay at his mother’s home for the duration of the visit.

It’s not yet known when Magistrate Judge Joe Brown will consider Moreland’s request.

He was indicted last Tuesday by a federal grand jury on five counts of obstruction of justice. He’s accused of taking steps to obstruct and interfere with an FBI investigation by devising a scheme to pay a material witness to take back her previous statements.

Click here to read more on Casey Moreland.