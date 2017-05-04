Brush fire consumes 80 acres in Gatlinburg; 20 departments battle flames

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A brush fire in the Pittman Center area near Gatlinburg has grown from 60 to 80 acres, according to the fire chief, and is only 40 percent contained.

Around 20 fire departments and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency are on the scene fighting the flames near Branam Hollow Road.

Bulldozers were brought in because the fire is coming close to the Cobbly Nob area.

One utility worker suffered minor injuries but refused an ambulance.

There are no reports of damage to structures and there are no evacuations in place due to the fire.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says all visitors centers and most roads are currently closed due to high winds and downed trees. US Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg to Cherokee, North Carolina is also temporarily closed due to high winds.

A shelter was also set up in Pigeon Forge for anyone impacted by the wind or power outages.