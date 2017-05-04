12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic circles (or roundabouts) are often used to manage the flow of traffic at busy intersections.

With traffic issues increasing in Nashville and motorists cutting through neighborhoods to avoid daily gridlock, one 12South neighborhood decided to take matters into their own hands.

Neighbors near the 15th Avenue South and Elmwood intersection have been dealing with speeding cars in their neighborhood for so long, they don’t feel safe on the sidewalks.

They partnered with Nashville Civic Design Center, whose goal is to make Nashville beautiful and functional for everyone.

The design center created a “pop-up” traffic circle as a temporary installation to slow drivers down.

The goal was to see if it was successful enough to make a permanent change.

The temporary roundabout was in place for a couple of weeks but neighbors say it was a positive change.

“People were bringing out their kids on to the sidewalk for the first time. They had been keeping them to the porch for a long time,” said resident Ron Yearwood.

Speeds from before and after were compared and almost all drivers slowed down to the 30 mph speed limit.

