Witness says Exxon homicide suspect’s arrest was ‘out of a war movie’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 spoke to a man who witnessed police take Daniel Clark into custody after an extended manhunt.

Blake Roberson was working in the area and stopped by a Shell gas station on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville when he saw the swarm of cops.

“It looked like something out of a war movie,” Blake Roberson said.

He said he drove by to see what was going on when officers ran right in front of his vehicle.

“As we were coming back right beside us the cops went into the woods with their guns drawn, the dogs,” Roberson said.

Roberson said that’s when he took out his phone and start recording as police took down suspect Daniel Clark.

“I heard a couple of officers tell him to stand still, don’t you move, keep your hands up, the dogs will come in, and then they went into the ditch and got him, apprehended him and brought him out,” he said.

Roberson now realizes he was right in the path of danger.

“It was crazy,” Roberson said. “I was really surprised I was still, I mean– it could have been dangerous you know driving right beside all those guns, I mean, we thought he was armed and dangerous you know he already shot somebody you know.”

Roberson said he has been inside the Exxon where John Stevens was shot and killed, and he feels for the family.

“Very sad situation, nobody should lose their life just going to work to provide for their family,” said Roberson.

The witness is thankful police were able to take Clark into custody without anyone else getting hurt.

Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn are both charged with criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft.