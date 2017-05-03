West Nashville residents share what they saw during homicide arrest

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to view both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man and 15-year-old girl are charged with criminal homicide after a clerk was shot and killed at a West Nashville gas station.

News 2 spoke with a woman who was walking her dog when police swarmed the area and made the arrest.

Jackie Liljegren says she is still shocked by what she witnessed. She described first seeing a helicopter, then police cars.

“All of the sudden, police come from everywhere, and I had not seen the AMBER Alert so, I should have but I had not seen it, and it was right here in your back yard, so you can’t say not in your back yard anymore,” said Liljegren.

Neighbors urged her to go inside and told her what was happening.

Detectives soon found 28-year-old Daniel Clark in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Charlotte Pike.

Liljegren says it is scary to think she was so close to the suspected killer on the run.

“It’s a wakeup call, so be careful, be safe. You just don’t know, so I am so sorry for all the families involved,” she told News 2.

Another witness, Darwin Guenther, was driving his Roadhouse Grille food truck to serve lunch at an event when all of the sudden a police car stopped and put up a barricade.

“Within just a couple minutes, there were 14 police cars, a couple of machine guns and guys ready to do whatever, so something is going on,” said Guenther.

He told News 2 he also saw officers searching an area about 100 yards in front of him on the other side of the barricade in a wooded area.

“A young scruffy gentleman got taken out with handcuffs. No events, no struggle no nothing. I only saw the one guy I didn’t see anyone else,” said Guenther.

We now know the man Guenther saw authorities arrested was Clark. Trinity Quinn, 15, who had been missing since Monday and was at the center of the AMBER Alert, was with him.

Police were notified of Quinn’s whereabouts after a dump truck driver saw her standing on the side of the road.

Guenther told News 2 he is glad the arrest went smoothly.

“This is one of those things where we have seen so many times in the news, a car get pulled over and there is a bunch of police and a bunch of guns, but every was professional,” said Guenther.