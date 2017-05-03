Recovery efforts continue for kayaker at Dale Hollow Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recovery efforts continue Wednesday at Dale Hollow Lake for the body of a missing kayaker.

Christina Esparza was kayaking with her teenage son Sunday when her boat overturned.

Officials said she was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Crews continue to search water depths well over 100 feet for Esparza’s body.

“This is one of the hardest parts of our job as wildlife officers. We’re determined through and our thoughts are with her family,” said TWRA officer Dustin Buttram.

Recovery efforts will continue with a regional response occurring Saturday if Esparza’s body has not been recovered.