Preds head coach Laviolette excites players with celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He doesn’t show a lot of emotions, but Predators head coach Peter Laviolette celebrated with a big fist punch after Ryan Ellis’ goal Tuesday night.

Laviolette has been pretty calm through eight games, but Tuesday night he let it all out with a big fist punch, igniting his bench and providing laughs for the players the day after.

“I think we all felt the same way. Everybody wanted to do some kind of fist bump. I think a lot of energy came out and coach also felt it,” said Pekka Rinne.

“That was funny. Yeah, he brought some juice there, that’s for sure. I think everybody was obviously fired up about the goal and, yeah, it was funny. I saw it after the game,” said Roman Josi.

“It’s pretty awesome. I know we’re all excited and, you know, Lavy’s pretty animated at times, so to see that kind of emotion coming from him it’s great,” said Austin Watson.

The Preds visit the Blues Friday night and, with a win, can advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history.