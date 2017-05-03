Portion of Ellington Parkway closed as part of continued murder investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives closed a portion of Ellington Parkway early Wednesday  morning as part of an eight-month investigation into the death of a Madison man.

Ryan Trent was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2016 as he was on his way home from work.

Traffic was reduced to one northbound lane from 1:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. while police investigated the scene and attempted to locate potential witnesses.

Trent’s family installed a billboard along the James Robertson Bridge, heading downtown from east Nashville, hoping for tips that might help find the shooter.

A total of $12,000 is being offered for anything that leads to an arrest in the case–$10,000 from the family, which is good for one year; $1,000 from Nashville Crime Stoppers; an $1,000 from Trent’s employer.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

