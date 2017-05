MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shelter-in-place order was issued for a Mt. Juliet neighborhood early Wednesday evening.

Police said they were dealing with a “subject in emotional distress” in the Stonegate area near N. Mt. Juliet Road and Interstate 40.

About 45 minutes later, authorities said they made contact with the person who is now receiving medical care.

Further details weren’t immediately given.