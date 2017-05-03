Police: Gunman arrested after demanding drugs at Gallatin hospital

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested early Wednesday evening after he reportedly pulled a gun on a nurse inside a Gallatin hospital.

Police said Terry Christenson entered the lobby of Sumner Regional Medical Center around 5 p.m.

He’s accused of walking up to the nurse’s station, pointing a gun at a doctor, and demanding drugs.

Gallatin officers arrived quickly and took Christenson into custody without further incident.

No one was injured, and charges are pending. Further details have yet to be released.