Nearby West Nashville business owners remember gunned down clerk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brutal homicide is shaking the business community off Charlotte Pike in west Nashville.

“It is just absolutely terrible that somebody would go to work just to try to provide himself a living and then somebody would come in there after and shoot and kill them,” said a nearby attorney.

John Stevens, 58, embraced the night shift and that is where attorney Michael Rowan often ran into him.

“Sometimes late at night, we would come over and get some snacks and water and stuff. He is an extremely nice man,” said Rowan.

If you ask any of the nearby business owners in the Downey Center, they look out for each other.

“There’s not a whole lot that goes on in this neighborhood.”

Others working in businesses in the center said Stevens is a staple for the nightshift.

His family told News 2 he enjoyed that shift because he could speak one-on-one with his customers.

Stevens was also a Navy veteran who served on the USS Eisenhower in the 1980s.

“You never expect something like this to happen to you so close at home; a shop, store that you’ve been in frequently. We go down there,” said Michael Bryan with The White Orchid.

However, his senseless death is a scary reminder for those who work nearby to be aware that anything can happen.

“We just have to be more aware of our surroundings; you kind of get complacent in a safe community.”

Stevens’ family has started a GoFundMe page and reached their goal after three hours. For more about that page, you can find it here.