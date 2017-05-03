Kentucky state troopers find 81 pounds of pot during traffic stop

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police found 81 pounds of high-grade marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Authorities say two vehicles believed to be travelling together were stopped on Interstate 69 in Lyon County around 9 a.m.

Troopers reportedly conducted a search, which is when they found the pot inside one of the vehicles.

According to a press release, troopers also found money believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

The driver of the car where the drugs were reportedly found, identified as 32-year-old Salvador Rodriguez, of California, was charged with trafficking marijuana and booked into the Caldwell County jail.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Antonio Hernandez Jr, also of California, was charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy to traffic marijuana. He was also booked in the Caldwell County jail.