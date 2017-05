CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) – The investigation is continuing after a woman’s remains were found in Kentucky last week.

Police are now asking for anyone who had contact with Christina Edmonson between March 13 and April 25 to call them.

Edmonson’s remains were found in Trigg County, Kentucky, last Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 270-856-3721. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.