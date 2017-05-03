FBI hopes public can help identify Nashville bank robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Violent Crimes Task Force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is hoping the public can help identify a bank robber.

The suspect robbed the Cornerstone Financial Credit Union on 21st Avenue last November at 3:45 p.m.

He reportedly passed the teller a demand note and fled after receiving cash.

He’s described as an Asian man in his early to mid-20s. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall with pimples, acne scars, and rotting teeth. At the time, he was wearing a tan jacket with multi-colored cartoon characters on it.

Anyone recognizing the robber from the attached surveillance photographs or TBI sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Citizens can also send an electronic tip to Crime Stoppers by texting the word “CASH” along with their message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com. Persons who contact Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.