Donelson home damaged in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Donelson home was damaged by fire Tuesday night.

It happened in the 3300 block of Cedar Ridge Road around 10 p.m.

The one-story home had flames shooting 30 feet into the air when firefighters arrived, according to the fire captain at the scene.

Crews knocked the fire down from inside the home.

The fire is believed to have originated from a back bedroom and the cause remains under investigation.

The family was displaced and the American Red Cross is assisting.

No additional information was released.