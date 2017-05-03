Dayton, Tennessee shocked by 2 of their own arrested in Nashville homicide

DAYTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s Adam Snider went to Dayton, Tennessee, where Daniel Clark and Trinity Quinn live.

The community is shocked by what happened, reeling from the news of two of their own arrested in a homicide more than 100 miles away.

Trinity Quinn, 15, is a student at Rhea County High School. Daniel Clark, 28, is a member of a family heavily involved in the church community

Quinn, it appears, was a runaway, with police saying she left willingly on Monday.

It’s a revelation that got mixed reactions in Dayton.

“The situation, this is an older person, and they have a lot of influence. So you can’t really put responsibility on a child,” said Angie Stumbo.

“These girls nee to wake up and realize what danger they’re putting their lives in,” said Bertie Branam.

News 2 also spoke with Clarks’ family, who had previously been silent on the matter.

They didn’t want to go on camera but said Clark was raised in a good, Christian home by loving parents. They said he isn’t a hardened criminal; they were just as shocked as anyone else.

Clark’s family also said they send their sincerest condolences to the family of John Stevens, the 58-year-old overnight Exxon clerk their son is accused of killing.