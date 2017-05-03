Columbia man searches for 3-foot lizard after it left yard

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Columbia needs your help finding his pet– a 3-foot long lizard.

Dylan Osan says he just bought his Argentine Tegu over the weekend at the Exotic Pet Expo.

He let the lizard out in his front yard to bask in the sun when looked at his phone for a second and the lizard was gone.

Osan is offering a reward for information, and even called the police department’s non-emergency line for help.

“He’s about 2 and a half 3 feet long. He’s just harmless as can be, you know. He wouldn’t hurt a fly unless you are a fly, you know what I mean?” he told News 2.

The lizard went missing on Willow Lake subdivision in Columbia. If you find the lizard, call 931-398-0296.