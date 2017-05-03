Clarksville man accused of pointing gun at motorist, passenger

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man is accused of pointing a gun at a motorist and passenger who nearly hit his car while merging lanes Monday.

It happened as they were traveling on Providence Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Clarksville police reported the victims attempted to merge into the right lane, did not see the suspect’s vehicle and nearly collided.

Police said the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Michael Barron, honked at the victims as they returned to their initial lane of travel.

Barron then pulled next to the victims and pointed a handgun through an open window at the driver and his female passenger, according to Clarksville police.

According to a release, Barron pointed the weapon at them a second time as they passed his vehicle again.

Officers used a description of Barron’s vehicle and license plate number to track the car down on Cumberland Drive, where a 9mm handgun was found in the passenger seat, police said.

Barron was booked into the Montgomery County jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $50,000.