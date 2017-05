NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car crashed into a mobile home in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Waikiki Boulevard.

It is unknown what led up to the crash but Metro police told News 2 the driver was found inside a nearby home.

He was questioned by officers but they would not say if he would face any charges. It is not known if he was injured in the crash.

No additional information was released.