CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old runaway in Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reported Ashlee Taylor left her home in Champmansboro in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The sheriff said Ashlee has family in Goodlettsville, Nashville, Murfreesboro and Manchester.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheatham County dispatch at 615-792-2098.