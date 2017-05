NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kristen Laviolette joined Good Morning Nashville to talk about the stress the playoffs puts on the other wives and girlfriends of the players and coaches.

Turns out, Mrs. Laviolette and her family play a big part in what Coach Laviolette wears to the game. And of course, Kristen has her lucky game day pen…which was given to the wives and girlfriends last season by the wife general manager of the Predators.