Trump schedules another phone call with Russia’s Putin

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump accompanied by, from second from left, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions Monday about the expected topics of the conversation.

But the bloody civil war in Syria and Putin’s continued backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad loom large.

Trump and Putin have spoken several times since Trump’s election, including last month following an attack in St. Petersburg, which Trump condemned.

Trump said last month that U.S.-Russian relations “may be at an all-time low.” It was a reversal from the rhetoric during his campaign, when Trump said he hoped he and Putin could work together in the fight against terrorism.

FBI and congressional investigations continue into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia and Russia’s meddling in the election.