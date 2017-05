NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the back of the head in south Nashville.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Paragon Mills Road and Nolensville Road Monday night.

The victim reportedly told police he and his cousin were in the back of a car when a white SUV pulled up and started shooting at them.

The injured teenager was taken to skyline hospital with non-life threatening injuries.