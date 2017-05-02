Report: Inmate charged after trying to stab officer with toothbrush

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate in Macon County has been charged after reportedly attacking a correctional officer earlier this year.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Matthew Beasley attacked a correctional officer with a sharpened toothbrush on March 21.

Beasley was being held on a domestic violence charges at the Macon County Jail.

The release says Beasley alleged the officer sexually assaulted him, but according to the TBI’s investigation that was false.

In April, Beasley was charged with attempting to commit first degree murder and one count of false reports.

He has since been transported to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison.