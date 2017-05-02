Public transit from Clarksville to Nashville is in high demand

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville is listed as one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, but for people who live in Montgomery County and commute to Nashville, the rush hour drive can be a nightmare.

“It is annoying. It is really aggravating,” said Joe Reed, who makes the commute often.

Mayor Megan Barry named five corridors where she wants to build a light rail to ease traffic problems.

The northwest corridor, which would go from north Nashville to Clarksville and involve commercial rail, was one of them.

Reed told News 2 he likes the idea.

“It would definitely speed things up because the traffic wait, the irritation, and as much as gas costs now a days, it is really ridiculous,” he said.

The northwest corridor is part of a 25-year plan.

News 2 asked Clarksville city leaders what is being done now to deal with the problem.

Richard Stevens, the communications director for the city, told News 2 it is an issue they are addressing.

“We have built a new park-and-ride along with the state department of transportation at exit 11. It’s large and modern and safe and secure,” said Stevens.

He also told News 2 they also added a fourth MTA round-trip route from Clarksville to Nashville.

City leaders say the demand for better transportation from Clarksville to Nashville is significant, telling News 2 that more than 250 people use public transportation each day to get from Montgomery County to Davidson.

“She is at the table in regional thinking and regional planning, which is really good for Clarksville at this time in our development,” said Stevens of the mayor, Kim McMillan, who supports Mayor Barry’s long-term plan to bring mass transit to the area.

Metro’s transit system is called the nMotion transit plan, and it is expected to cost about $6 billion over 25 years.

In addition to the northwest corridor, the other corridors include Gallatin Pike, Charlotte Pike, Murfreesboro Pike, and Nolensville Pike.