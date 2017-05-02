Preds head into Game 4 with series lead against St. Louis Blues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are only two wins from advancing to their first trip to the Western Conference finals.

Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena, the Preds face the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their best-of-seven playoff series.

The Predators currently lead the series 2-1 after a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

They have never led 3-1 in round two, and they know just how big this game is Tuesday night.

“I don’t think you want to really ever look at the series and what it is, it’s just about the next game, and I think the next game is probably the biggest game of the season for both teams, and ultimately I think that we came out the way we wanted to at home,” said PK Subban.

Mattias Ekholm said, “I think everyone knows it’s a huge game for sure, and going up 3-1 is a great thing for us. That’s what we look to do. Obviously a lot better than 2-2.”

Pekka Rinne has led the way for Nashville with a save percentage topping 95 percent after seven playoff games. He’s also giving up just one 1.4 goals a game in the postseason.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis has starred for Nashville, leading the predators in the postseason with eight points, but it’s been the depth that has really shown through for Nashville as the Predators have had 13 different players score in seven playoff games.

Game four is at 8:30 p.m. at and will be broadcast nationally by NBC sports network. The game is sold out.