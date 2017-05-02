Pet of the Week for May 1, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Jar Jar Binks, 1-year-old – Jar Jar Binks is a lovely gentleman! He can be a bit timid at first, but warms up quickly and is soon hogging all the knee space for some ear and eye rubs. He is very calm and polite. He walks easily on a loose leash at any pace and is happy to meander down any trail or path. His favorite activity seems to be receiving head rubs, though, so be sure you have plenty to give out! He will gladly reciprocate with a polite lick on the hand. He is an absolute sweetheart.

Shelby, 3-years-old – Hey everyone, I’m Shelby! I’m a smaller girl but I can play rough with the rest of them! I do really well in the play groups with my dog friends and I love everyone I meet. I would even be great with children! Won’t you come down to MACC and let me show you how awesome I am?