Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Jar Jar Binks, 1-year-old – Jar Jar Binks is a lovely gentleman! He can be a bit timid at first, but warms up quickly and is soon hogging all the knee space for some ear and eye rubs. He is very calm and polite. He walks easily on a loose leash at any pace and is happy to meander down any trail or path. His favorite activity seems to be receiving head rubs, though, so be sure you have plenty to give out! He will gladly reciprocate with a polite lick on the hand. He is an absolute sweetheart.
Shelby, 3-years-old – Hey everyone, I’m Shelby! I’m a smaller girl but I can play rough with the rest of them! I do really well in the play groups with my dog friends and I love everyone I meet. I would even be great with children! Won’t you come down to MACC and let me show you how awesome I am?
Cinnamon, 1.5-years-old – Hi! I’m Cinnamon! I am a young playful girl who is so ready to find her forever home! While I’ve been at the shelter, I’ve really come out of my shell. I love the peanut butter filled Kongs the staff give me and I always want to romp and play in the play yard! All I need now is a family to call my own! Will you be the one?
Stormy, 4-years-old – I’m Stormy, and I cannot wait to blow you away with how awesome I am! I’m an older girl, but I still have plenty of love to give! I’m shy at first but if you’re patient and give me lots of yummy treats I warm up to you right away. Please come down to MACC and let me show you what a perfect lap warmer I can be!
Max, 2-years-old – Max here, and I have been at the shelter for almost a month! Can you believe that? I would make the perfect addition to your family. I am loving and affectionate and I even get along with other cats! So come on down to MACC and let me prove to you that I’m the perfect cat for you!
Pet of the Week for May 1, 2017
