Murfreesboro home searched as part of solicitation of minor investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police issued a search warrant at a Murfreesboro home early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home in the 3300 block of Shade Court, not too far from Church Street and Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

According to a release, the warrant was obtained to search for evidence regarding the solicitation of a minor.

Computers and other electronic media were collected as evidence and will be submitted for forensic examination.

One person was issued a misdemeanor citation for simple possession of marijuana.

Additional information was not released and the investigation is ongoing.