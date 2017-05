NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The clerk of a West Nashville gas station was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Metro police are investigating the shooting at the Exxon at the corner of Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.

Authorities were called to the scene around 9:40 p.m. The identity of the victim wasn’t immediately known.

Further details have yet to be released.

