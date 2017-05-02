Metro police hope to identify 2 men in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police hope the public can help identify these two men after two others were shot overnight Sunday.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. early Monday morning at Cantina Las Nenas Bar & Billiards on Apache Trail near Haywood Lane in south Nashville.

Witnesses told police the gunfire erupted in the parking lot after the suspects, two Hispanic men, and victims argued inside the bar.

Juan Carlos Melendez, 22, and Franklin Pineda-Caceres, 16, were both shot.

According to a press release, the suspects fled in a beige or tan Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects from the attached surveillance photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.