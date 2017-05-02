Massive fire roars at Hendersonville apartment building

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An apartment building in Hendersonville caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The massive blaze was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at the Hickory Run Apartments on West Main Street.

Mayor Jamie Clary is on the scene and told News 2 at least two engines responded to fight the flames.

At the time of this report, only one building was affected but it’s unclear how many units it houses.

No injuries have been reported. Further details weren’t immediately known.

