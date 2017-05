MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old man is charged in the death of his girlfriend’s baby.

According to a release, the 16-month-old girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries on April 15.

Police said Kortney Stanciel confessed to harming the child, but said it was unintentional.

The baby died from her injuries last Thursday evening.

Stanciel is now charged with criminal homicide.