Longtime Metro parks employee files lawsuit claiming gender discrimination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 38-year employee of the Metro Parks and Recreation Department has filed a lawsuit claiming gender discrimination in the department while Tommy Lynch served as director.

According to the documents filed last Friday, Sally Davis alleges when Lynch was made director of the department six years ago, she “began experiencing discriminatory treatment” by him “especially as to the wrongful hiring and promotion procedures Mr. Lynch used in running the department and the wrongful promotion procedures used in making decisions regarding whether or not to promote Davis and to what positions.”

Davis claims she was passed over for at least two jobs and that one of the positions was given to “a less qualified male applicant with much less experience in the areas of responsibility for that position.”

The longtime employee states that she filed an internal complaint against Lynch based on gender discrimination in June 2013. The lawsuit claims it was during that investigation and thereafter that Lynch “became increasingly hostile towards Davis” and “created a retaliatory hostile work environment for her.”

Documents indicate Davis began regularly documenting Lynch’s “increasingly hostile actions.”

Davis also alleges Lynch lost his temper with her during an employee evaluation in 2013. She also says he gave her poor scores.

Davis is asking for a minimum of $300,000 in damages, as well as back pay and lost benefits.

She was hired by the Metro Parks and Recreation Department in October 1978 as a recreation leader. She has since held multiple positions within the department.

Lynch worked for the department from 2011 until his retirement earlier this year.

He is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.