NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches is celebrating its customers Tuesday!

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the chain is selling $1 sub at participating shops across the country.

Several Jimmy John’s restaurants in Middle Tennessee are participating in the deal.

Participating Middle Tennessee locations include Nashville, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Gallatin and Lebanon, among others.

Click here for a complete list of Jimmy John’s offering $1 sandwiches.