Janet Jackson’s 56-city tour coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pop superstar Janet Jackson is bringing her upcoming 56-city tour to Nashville later this year.

The four-month long “Unbreakable” tour kicks off in Lafayette, La., on Sept. 7.

Jackson will perform at the Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 7. Tickets go on sale for all dates Friday.

Tickets held for the previous “Unbreakable” tour will be honored at the new dates. Jackson cancelled the tour in last year as she took time off to focus on starting a family. She gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year.

Jackson has earned a number of awards, including six Grammys and two Emmy Awards.

For more information, visit JanetJackson.com.