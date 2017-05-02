Half of gunshot victims treated at Vanderbilt are between 16 to 29 years old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center has treated more than 430 gunshot victims since April 1, 2016, according to data provided by the hospital.

Of the 436 gunshot wound patients treated, 72 people died and approximately 50 percent of the patients were between the ages of 16 to 29 years old.

Monday night, a 17-year-old was shot in the back of the head near the intersection of Paragon Mills and Nolensville road.

He is expected to survive. That teen was treated at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a Level 1 Trauma Center.

Vanderbilt is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in Middle Tennessee.

The most critically injured gunshot patients come to the hospital from across Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and Northern Alabama.

